VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joseph Standifird, sergeant major of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, bids farewell to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) service member at JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2017. The squadron conducted training to enhance proficiency in dissimilar basic fighter section-engaged maneuvers, active air defense and air interdictions, as well as fighter-attack instructor work-ups, and weapons and tactics instructor prerequisites. VMFA-232 hopes to work with Japanese forces in the future in order to foster host-nation partnerships, which in turn forms a more capable alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy)

