    VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni [Image 1 of 5]

    VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni

    JASDF HYAKURI AIR BASE, IBARAKI, JAPAN

    07.21.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joseph Standifird, sergeant major of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, bids farewell to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) service member at JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2017. The squadron conducted training to enhance proficiency in dissimilar basic fighter section-engaged maneuvers, active air defense and air interdictions, as well as fighter-attack instructor work-ups, and weapons and tactics instructor prerequisites. VMFA-232 hopes to work with Japanese forces in the future in order to foster host-nation partnerships, which in turn forms a more capable alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017 05:57
    Photo ID: 3600933
    VIRIN: 170721-M-OQ666-0066
    Resolution: 2613x3659
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: JASDF HYAKURI AIR BASE, IBARAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni

    Jets
    Red Devils
    VMFA-232
    Hyakuri

