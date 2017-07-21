A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 takes off from Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Hyakuri Air Base, Japan to return to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni July 24, 2017. This was the first time that VMFA-232 has been to JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, which gave the local Japanese forces the ability to simulate air-to-air maneuvers with dissimilar aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2017 05:57
|Photo ID:
|3600929
|VIRIN:
|170721-M-OQ666-0147
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|8.68 MB
|Location:
|JASDF HYAKURI AIR BASE, IBARAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT