VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 takes off from Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Hyakuri Air Base, Japan to return to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni July 24, 2017. This was the first time that VMFA-232 has been to JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, which gave the local Japanese forces the ability to simulate air-to-air maneuvers with dissimilar aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy)

Date Taken: 07.21.2017 Location: JASDF HYAKURI AIR BASE, IBARAKI, JP