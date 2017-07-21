VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni

JAPANESE SELF-DEFENSE FORCE HYAKURI AIR BASE, Japan (July 21, 2017) – Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 completed their training as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2017.
The 14-day ATR was an opportunity to increase operational readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces. It also reduces the overall noise impact across Japan by dispersing bilateral jet-fighter training of U.S. forces across a multitude of different JASDF bases.
“The purpose of ATRs is to train with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Douglas Miller, commanding officer of VMFA-232. “It allows our Marines to get familiar with our Japanese counterparts just in case we have to execute a real-world scenario.”
During the training, VMFA-232 conducted “Red” and “Blue” simulated jet-fighter training by using basic fighter maneuvers, section-engaged maneuvers, active air defense and air interdictions.
“This is a routine rehearsal with dissimilar aircraft and dissimilar languages,” said Miller. “The JASDF performance on the ground and in the air is one of the best I’ve seen over my 25-year career.”
By conducting this training, VMFA-232 and the JASDF were able to establish an understanding of each other’s fighting tactics, allowing both sides to engage in unfamiliar, simulated, air-to-air combat, in order to increase operational readiness.
“If a scenario were to arise, having worked and flown together helps increase our operational readiness.” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Bryan Franzen, operations officer with VMFA-232.
VMFA-232 hopes to work with Japanese forces in the future in order to further foster host-nation partnerships, which in turn forms a more capable alliance and everlasting friendships.
“There’s nothing I like to see more than our Marines and our Japanese counterparts sharing a soda or eating at the dining facility,” said Miller. “Watching them bond with the Japanese is my favorite part of this ATR.”
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2017 05:57
|Story ID:
|242289
|Location:
|JASDF HYAKURI AIR BASE, IBARAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni, by LCpl Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT