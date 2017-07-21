VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mason Roy | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joseph Standifird, sergeant major of Marine Fighter Attack...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Mason Roy | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joseph Standifird, sergeant major of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, bids farewell to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) service member at JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2017. The squadron conducted training to enhance proficiency in dissimilar basic fighter section-engaged maneuvers, active air defense and air interdictions, as well as fighter-attack instructor work-ups, and weapons and tactics instructor prerequisites. VMFA-232 hopes to work with Japanese forces in the future in order to foster host-nation partnerships, which in turn forms a more capable alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy) see less | View Image Page

JAPANESE SELF-DEFENSE FORCE HYAKURI AIR BASE, Japan (July 21, 2017) – Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 completed their training as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2017.



The 14-day ATR was an opportunity to increase operational readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces. It also reduces the overall noise impact across Japan by dispersing bilateral jet-fighter training of U.S. forces across a multitude of different JASDF bases.



“The purpose of ATRs is to train with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Douglas Miller, commanding officer of VMFA-232. “It allows our Marines to get familiar with our Japanese counterparts just in case we have to execute a real-world scenario.”



During the training, VMFA-232 conducted “Red” and “Blue” simulated jet-fighter training by using basic fighter maneuvers, section-engaged maneuvers, active air defense and air interdictions.



“This is a routine rehearsal with dissimilar aircraft and dissimilar languages,” said Miller. “The JASDF performance on the ground and in the air is one of the best I’ve seen over my 25-year career.”



By conducting this training, VMFA-232 and the JASDF were able to establish an understanding of each other’s fighting tactics, allowing both sides to engage in unfamiliar, simulated, air-to-air combat, in order to increase operational readiness.



“If a scenario were to arise, having worked and flown together helps increase our operational readiness.” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Bryan Franzen, operations officer with VMFA-232.



VMFA-232 hopes to work with Japanese forces in the future in order to further foster host-nation partnerships, which in turn forms a more capable alliance and everlasting friendships.



“There’s nothing I like to see more than our Marines and our Japanese counterparts sharing a soda or eating at the dining facility,” said Miller. “Watching them bond with the Japanese is my favorite part of this ATR.”