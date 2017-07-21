(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni

    VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Mason Roy | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joseph Standifird, sergeant major of Marine Fighter Attack...... read more read more

    JASDF HYAKURI AIR BASE, IBARAKI, JAPAN

    07.21.2017

    Story by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    JAPANESE SELF-DEFENSE FORCE HYAKURI AIR BASE, Japan (July 21, 2017) – Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 completed their training as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, July 21, 2017.

    The 14-day ATR was an opportunity to increase operational readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces. It also reduces the overall noise impact across Japan by dispersing bilateral jet-fighter training of U.S. forces across a multitude of different JASDF bases.

    “The purpose of ATRs is to train with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Douglas Miller, commanding officer of VMFA-232. “It allows our Marines to get familiar with our Japanese counterparts just in case we have to execute a real-world scenario.”

    During the training, VMFA-232 conducted “Red” and “Blue” simulated jet-fighter training by using basic fighter maneuvers, section-engaged maneuvers, active air defense and air interdictions.

    “This is a routine rehearsal with dissimilar aircraft and dissimilar languages,” said Miller. “The JASDF performance on the ground and in the air is one of the best I’ve seen over my 25-year career.”

    By conducting this training, VMFA-232 and the JASDF were able to establish an understanding of each other’s fighting tactics, allowing both sides to engage in unfamiliar, simulated, air-to-air combat, in order to increase operational readiness.

    “If a scenario were to arise, having worked and flown together helps increase our operational readiness.” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Bryan Franzen, operations officer with VMFA-232.

    VMFA-232 hopes to work with Japanese forces in the future in order to further foster host-nation partnerships, which in turn forms a more capable alliance and everlasting friendships.

    “There’s nothing I like to see more than our Marines and our Japanese counterparts sharing a soda or eating at the dining facility,” said Miller. “Watching them bond with the Japanese is my favorite part of this ATR.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017 05:57
    Story ID: 242289
    Location: JASDF HYAKURI AIR BASE, IBARAKI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni, by LCpl Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Jets
    Red Devils
    VMFA-232
    Hyakuri

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT