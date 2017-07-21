(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni [Image 5 of 5]

    VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni

    JASDF HYAKURI AIR BASE, IBARAKI, JAPAN

    07.21.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cole Moore, a powerline mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, secures storage on an F/A-18C Hornet at JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2017. Maintenance keeps aircraft in a constant state of preparedness to enhance operational readiness and mission accomplishment. This is the first time that VMFA-232 has been to JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, which gave the local Japanese forces the ability to simulate air-to-air maneuvers with dissimilar aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017 05:57
    Photo ID: 3600920
    VIRIN: 170721-M-OQ666-0066
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 11.1 MB
    Location: JASDF HYAKURI AIR BASE, IBARAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni

