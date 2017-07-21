VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, say farewell to Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) service members at JASDF Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2017. VMFA-232 conducted exercises with the JASDF as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program, which is designed to increase operational readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces, and to reduce the overall noise impact across Japan by dispersing bilateral jet-fighter training of U.S. forces across a multitude of different JASDF bases. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy)

