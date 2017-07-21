(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni [Image 4 of 5]

    VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni

    JASDF HYAKURI AIR BASE, IBARAKI, JAPAN

    07.21.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    An U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 sits ready to depart Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Hyakuri Air Base, and return to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, July 24, 2017. VMFA-232 conducted exercises with the JASDF as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program, which is designed to increase operational readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces, and to reduce the overall noise impact across Japan by dispersing bilateral jet-fighter training of U.S. forces across a multitude of different JASDF bases (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017 05:57
    Photo ID: 3600921
    VIRIN: 170721-M-OQ666-0081
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.07 MB
    Location: JASDF HYAKURI AIR BASE, IBARAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-232 returns to Iwakuni [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jets
    Red Devils
    VMFA-232
    Hyakuri

