3rd ANGLICO trains with RCAF

Marine Lance Cpls. Aidan Lueck, front, and Daniel Lopez, both radio operators with 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company from Bell Gardens, California, call for extraction from Royal Canadian Air Force 450 Squadron during Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, on May 21, 2017. The joint training exercise, designed to sharpen individual skill sets and enhance unit readiness, is the Canadian Army’s premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

