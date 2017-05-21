(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd ANGLICO trains with RCAF [Image 3 of 7]

    3rd ANGLICO trains with RCAF

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    05.21.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Zaler 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpl. Efren Alvarez, a fire support Marine, provides security for a landing zone with members of 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company from Bell Gardens, California during Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, on May 21, 2017. 3rd ANGLICO was doing a training mission to promote interoperability with the Royal Canadian Air Force 450 Squadron as part of the Canadian Army’s premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 21:07
    Photo ID: 3415113
    VIRIN: 170521-A-IF990-113
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA 
    Hometown: BELL GARDENS, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ANGLICO trains with RCAF [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

