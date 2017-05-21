3rd ANGLICO trains with RCAF

Cpl. Efren Alvarez, a fire support Marine, provides security for a landing zone with members of 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company from Bell Gardens, California during Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, on May 21, 2017. 3rd ANGLICO was doing a training mission to promote interoperability with the Royal Canadian Air Force 450 Squadron as part of the Canadian Army’s premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

