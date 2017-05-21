3rd ANGLICO trains with RCAF

Marines with 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company from Bell Gardens, California, secure a landing zone during Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, on May 21, 2017. The U.S. military is providing a wide array of combat and support elements for the Canadian Army’s premier brigade-level validation exercise designed to enhance unit readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

