3rd ANGLICO trains with RCAF

Marine Cpl. Todd Brooks, a radio operator with 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company from Bell Gardens, California, detains a high value target during Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, on May 21, 2017. Second Lt. Jeff Chacko, with the Royal Canadian Air Force 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, volunteered to play the HVT to help the Marines develop their skills and enhance interoperability during the Canadian Army’s premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

Date Taken: 05.21.2017 Location: WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA