3rd ANGLICO trains with RCAF

Marine Cpl. Todd Brooks, a radio operator with 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company from Bell Gardens, California, directs a fellow team member before boarding a CH-147F from Royal Canadian Air Force 450 Squadron during Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, on May 21, 2017. The United States-Canada strategic defense partnership is one of the longest lasting and strongest military partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

Date Taken: 05.21.2017 Location: WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA