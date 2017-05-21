Marines with 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company from Bell Gardens, California, secure their position after exiting a CH-147F from Royal Canadian Air Force 450 Squadron during Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, on May 21, 2017. The U.S. military is providing a wide array of combat and support elements for the Canadian Army’s premier brigade-level validation exercise designed to enhance unit readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah Zaler)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 21:07
|Photo ID:
|3415111
|VIRIN:
|170521-A-IF990-109
|Resolution:
|4062x2698
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA
|Hometown:
|BELL GARDENS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd ANGLICO trains with RCAF [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
