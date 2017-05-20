Military members and their families participate in the 7th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March May 20, 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The event, which featured 275 participants, is held every year by the Travis First Sergeant's Council to support Gold Star Families. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)

