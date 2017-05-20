A Gold Star mother carries the American flag to honor her son as she nears the finish line of the 7th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., May 20, 2017. The event featured 275 participants and is held every year by the Travis First Sergeant's Council to support Gold Star Families. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)

