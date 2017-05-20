A child looks at a display in honor of Spc. Adam Kinser prior to the 7th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., May 20, 2017. The event featured 275 participants and is held every year by the Travis First Sergeant's Council to support Gold Star Families. Kinser was killed while on patrol in Afghanistan in January 2004. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)

