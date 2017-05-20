Several ruck-sacks wait to be carried 6.2 miles during the 7th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., May 20, 2017. The ruck march, which featured 275 participants, is held every year by the Travis First Sergeant's Council to support Gold Star Families. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)

