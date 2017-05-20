(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gold Star Families Ruck March [Image 13 of 14]

    Gold Star Families Ruck March

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Several ruck-sacks wait to be carried 6.2 miles during the 7th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., May 20, 2017. The ruck march, which featured 275 participants, is held every year by the Travis First Sergeant's Council to support Gold Star Families. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 17:29
    Photo ID: 3414555
    VIRIN: 170520-F-YM354-0059
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Families Ruck March [Image 1 of 14], by TSgt James Hodgman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ruck march honors Gold Star families, fallen warriors

    Travis Air Force Base
    ruck march
    gold star
    Air Mobility Command
    california
    air force
    U.S. Air Force
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    rapid global mobility
    global reach
    Gold Star Family

