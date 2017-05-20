Karen Meredith, a Gold Star mother, addresses a crowd of more than 300 people during the opening ceremony of the 7th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., May 20, 2017. Meredith lost her son in 2004 while he was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The ruck march is held every year by the Travis First Sergeant's Council to support Gold Star Families. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman

