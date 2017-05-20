(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gold Star Families Ruck March [Image 9 of 14]

    Gold Star Families Ruck March

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Madelyn Arciniega, a Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet at the University of California Davis, pins a button featuring Spc. Adam Kinser to her uniform prior to the 7th Annual Gold Star Families Ruck March May 20, 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The event is held every year by the Travis First Sergeant's Council to support Gold Star Families. Kinser was killed while on patrol in Afghanistan in January 2004. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 17:30
    Photo ID: 3414561
    VIRIN: 170520-F-YM354-0077
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, Gold Star Families Ruck March [Image 1 of 14], by TSgt James Hodgman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ruck march honors Gold Star families, fallen warriors

    Travis Air Force Base
    ruck march
    gold star
    Air Mobility Command
    california
    air force
    U.S. Air Force
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    rapid global mobility
    global reach
    Gold Star Family

