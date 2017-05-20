A North Carolina Air National Guard C-130H3 sits on the tarmac in the early morning during a dust storm at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 20, 2017. The C130 is deployed in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel and is part of the 145th Airlift Wing's Final deployment with the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alejandro Armendariz)

Date Taken: 05.20.2017
Date Posted: 05.22.2017
This work, 145th Airlift Wing Deployment Maintenance, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.