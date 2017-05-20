145th Airlift Wing Deployment Maintenance

Engine Technicians assigned to the 386 Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron monitor engines while conducting a compressor wash on a C-130H aircraft at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 20, 2017. The compressor wash is a scheduled event in preventative maintenance for the desert environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alejandro Armendariz)
