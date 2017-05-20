Engine technicians assigned to the 386 Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare for a compressor wash on all four engines of a C-130 aircraft at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 20, 2017. The compressor wash is a scheduled event in preventative maintenance for the desert environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alejandro Armendariz)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 11:45
|Photo ID:
|3409199
|VIRIN:
|170520-Z-AY654-1003
|Resolution:
|2082x1388
|Size:
|242.87 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 145th Airlift Wing Deployment Maintenance [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT