    145th Airlift Wing Deployment Maintenance [Image 3 of 5]

    145th Airlift Wing Deployment Maintenance

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Engine technicians assigned to the 386 Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare for a compressor wash on all four engines of a C-130 aircraft at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 20, 2017. The compressor wash is a scheduled event in preventative maintenance for the desert environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alejandro Armendariz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 11:45
    Photo ID: 3409199
    VIRIN: 170520-Z-AY654-1003
    Resolution: 2082x1388
    Size: 242.87 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Deployment Maintenance [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    386 Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Maintenance
    Deployment
    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    Operation Freedom's Sentinel
    Final C-130 Deployment

    • LEAVE A COMMENT