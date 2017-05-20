145th Airlift Wing Deployment Maintenance

A North Carolina Air National Guard C-130H3 sits on the tarmac in the early morning during a dust storm at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 20, 2017. The aircraft is lit by maintenence lights allowing Airmen to continue working in low visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alejandro Armendariz)

