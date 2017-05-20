145th Airlift Wing Deployment Maintenance

An Engine Technician assigned to the 386 Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron places a final check on a hose connection that will wash the compressor section of the engine during a compressor wash on a C-130H1 aircraft at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, May 20, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alejandro Armendariz)

