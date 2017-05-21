Maj. Daniel Dickinson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, displays the aircraft’s capabilities during a performance at the Wings Over Wayne Air Show, May 21, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The air show is a two-day, free event which enables Seymour Johnson AFB to thank the local community for their support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 19:16
|Photo ID:
|3407504
|VIRIN:
|170521-F-HV022-4389
|Resolution:
|2429x1622
|Size:
|522.43 KB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wings Over Wayne 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT