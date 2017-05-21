Wings Over Wayne 2017

Aircraft part of the “Tora! Tora! Tora!” performance re-create the attack on Pearl Harbor during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show, May 21, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The Tora show includes more than 60 pyrotechnic effects to simulate the bombings that signaled the beginning of American involvement in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

Date Taken: 05.21.2017
by A1C Kenneth Boyton