Wings Over Wayne 2017

A Joint Terminal Attack Controller takes pictures among the crowd during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show, May 21, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Seymour Johnson AFB opened its gates to the public for a free, two-day event as a way to thank the local community for their ongoing support of the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

