A P-51D Mustang, F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt perform a tribute flight during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show, May 21, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The formation consisted of aircraft dating back to World War II to current 5th-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo b Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

Date Taken: 05.21.2017
Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US
This work, Wings Over Wayne 2017, by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.