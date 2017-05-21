Wings Over Wayne 2017

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2017, during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show. The air show was a free, two-day event that featured more than 20 aerial demonstrations, aircraft static displays, military working dog demonstrations and other events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

