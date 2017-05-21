The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2017, during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show. The air show was a free, two-day event that featured more than 20 aerial demonstrations, aircraft static displays, military working dog demonstrations and other events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)
This work, Wings Over Wayne 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
