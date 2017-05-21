Two Japanese Mitsubishi A6M Zero aircraft perform as part of the "Tora! Tora! Tora!" performance during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show, May 21, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The air show is a way for Seymour Johnson AFB to thank local and regional communities for their ongoing support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

This work, Wings Over Wayne 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.