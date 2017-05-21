(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wings Over Wayne 2017 [Image 11 of 11]

    Wings Over Wayne 2017

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton 

    4th Fighter Wing

    Two Japanese Mitsubishi A6M Zero aircraft perform as part of the "Tora! Tora! Tora!" performance during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show, May 21, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The air show is a way for Seymour Johnson AFB to thank local and regional communities for their ongoing support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 19:15
    Photo ID: 3407496
    VIRIN: 170521-F-HV022-3307
    Resolution: 5846x3902
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over Wayne 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    air show
    4th fighter wing
    seymour johnson
    wow
    2017
    Wings over wayne
    wow17

