Julie Oliver (center), Area 3 athlete, bowls during the Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 Summer Games at Gaude’ Lanes May 20, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., with the assistance of Airman Basic Michael Rodriguez (left), 334th Training Squadron student, and her mother Dean Oliver (right). Keesler hosted more than 3,200 athletes, directors, coaches, family members and volunteers spanning over 16 regions across Mississippi for the 31st year.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. David J. Murphy)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 [Image 1 of 9], by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.