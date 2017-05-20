(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 [Image 1 of 9]

    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Capt. David Murphy 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Patrick Lewis (center), Area 17 athlete, poses for a group photo with volunteers at the softball throw event at the Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 Summer Games at the Triangle Track May 20, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Founded in 1968, Special Olympics hosts sporting events around the world for people of all ages with special needs to include more than 700 athletes from Mississippi.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. David J. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 19:49
    Photo ID: 3406347
    VIRIN: 170520-F-LP903-1323
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 [Image 1 of 9], by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017
    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017
    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017
    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017
    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017
    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017
    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017
    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017
    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    AETC
    special olympics mississippi
    #somsg17
    somesg17
    #beachampion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT