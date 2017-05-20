Patrick Lewis (center), Area 17 athlete, poses for a group photo with volunteers at the softball throw event at the Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 Summer Games at the Triangle Track May 20, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Founded in 1968, Special Olympics hosts sporting events around the world for people of all ages with special needs to include more than 700 athletes from Mississippi.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. David J. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2017 Date Posted: 05.20.2017 19:49 Photo ID: 3406347 VIRIN: 170520-F-LP903-1323 Resolution: 5184x3888 Size: 8.97 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 [Image 1 of 9], by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.