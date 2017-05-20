(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 [Image 2 of 9]

    Special Olympics Mississippi 2017

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Capt. David Murphy 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Col. Alan Chouest, 81st Training Wing wing chaplain, awards Jessica Thomas, Area 16 athlete, a gold medal for her performance during the Women's 100 Yard Freestyle as part of the Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 Summer Games at the Biloxi Natatorium May 20, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Keesler hosted more than 3,200 athletes, directors, coaches, family members and volunteers spanning over 16 regions across Mississippi for the 31st year.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. David J. Murphy)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    VIRIN: 170520-F-LP903-1152
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 [Image 1 of 9], by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    swimming
    gold
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    AETC
    freestyle
    special olympics mississippi
    #somsg17
    somesg17
    #beachampion

