Gold, silver and bronze medals sit ready for presentation during the Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 Summer Games at the Biloxi Natatorium May 20, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Keesler hosted more than 3,200 athletes, directors, coaches, family members and volunteers spanning over 16 regions across Mississippi for the 31st year.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. David J. Murphy)



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. David J. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2017 Date Posted: 05.20.2017 19:49 Photo ID: 3406339 VIRIN: 170520-F-LP903-094 Resolution: 5184x3888 Size: 6.91 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 [Image 1 of 9], by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.