Shameika McMillian, Area 17 athlete, runs the 200 meter dash during the Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 Summer Games at the Triangle Track May 20, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., while being rooted on by volunteers from the Navy. Founded in 1968, Special Olympics hosts sporting events around the world for people of all ages with special needs to include more than 700 athletes from Mississippi.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. David J. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2017 Date Posted: 05.20.2017 19:49 Photo ID: 3406332 VIRIN: 170520-F-LP903-0886 Resolution: 5184x3888 Size: 6.85 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Olympics Mississippi 2017 [Image 1 of 9], by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.