Special Olympics Mississippi 2017

Chief Master Sgt. Vegas Clark, 81st Training Wing command chief, places a gold medal on Micheal "Trey" Fager, Area 11 athlete, for his performance during the 400 meter dash during Special Olympic Mississippi Summer Games at the Triangle Track May 20, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Founded in 1968, Special Olympics hosts sporting events around the world for people of all ages with special needs to include more than 700 athletes from Mississippi.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. David J. Murphy)

