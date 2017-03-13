Air Force Surgeon General visits JBER

Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, surgeon general of the Air Force, signs the Trusted Care board in the 673d Medical Group March 13. The Trusted Care program is an initiative designed to reduce risk of harm to patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

