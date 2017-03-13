Chief Master Sgt. Jason Pace, enlisted corps chief for the office of the surgeon general, checks out the fish tank in the 673d Medical Group Pediatric Clinic, March 13. Pace was visiting the hospital with the surgeon general of the Air Force to get a feel for the hospital’s needs and agencies (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 19:13 Photo ID: 3243340 VIRIN: 170313-F-LQ965-0052 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.12 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Surgeon General visits JBER [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.