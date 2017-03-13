Air Force Surgeon General visits JBER

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Pace, enlisted corps chief for the office of the surgeon general tests out a machine designed to put resistance on the arm in the form of a baseball pitch at the 673d Medical Group’s Occupational Therapy Clinic, March 13. Both Pace and the Air Force surgeon general were enthused by the machine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

Date Taken: 03.13.2017
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
by A1C Kyle Johnson