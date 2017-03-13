Air Force Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, surgeon general of the Air Force and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Pace, enlisted corps chief for the office of the surgeon general laugh with Airman 1st Class Bradley Franks, a 673d Medical Group public health technician as he looks for the coin he just accepted, so he can hold it up for a picture March 13. During the surgeon general’s tour, individual agencies each had one of their lower-ranking personnel brief the general. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

Date Taken: 03.13.2017
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
This work, Air Force Surgeon General visits JBER, by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.