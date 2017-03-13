(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Surgeon General visits JBER [Image 4 of 8]

    Air Force Surgeon General visits JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Johnson 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Air Force Maj. Jaime Pons, 673d Medical Group, Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic neuropsychologist briefs Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, surgeon general of the Air Force and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Pace, enlisted corps chief for the office of the surgeon general on the Traumatic Brain Injury clinic at the 673d Medical Group March 13. The waiting room is darkened for patients with sensitive photoreceptors due to their injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 19:13
    Photo ID: 3243334
    VIRIN: 170313-F-LQ965-0035
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, Air Force Surgeon General visits JBER [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hospital
    673d MDG

