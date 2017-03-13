Air Force Maj. Jaime Pons, 673d Medical Group, Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic neuropsychologist briefs Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, surgeon general of the Air Force and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Pace, enlisted corps chief for the office of the surgeon general on the Traumatic Brain Injury clinic at the 673d Medical Group March 13. The waiting room is darkened for patients with sensitive photoreceptors due to their injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 19:13
|Photo ID:
|3243334
|VIRIN:
|170313-F-LQ965-0035
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Surgeon General visits JBER [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
