Air Force Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, surgeon general of the Air Force, tests the weight of a kettle bell on his way out of the 673d Medical Group’s Occupational Therapy Clinic March 13. Ediger was visiting the hospital to get a feel for the hospital’s needs and agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 19:13 Photo ID: 3243331 VIRIN: 170313-F-LQ965-0023 Resolution: 5775x3854 Size: 3.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Surgeon General visits JBER [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.