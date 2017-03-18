A Soldier with 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade demonstrates a safety check on an M18A1 claymore mine during a training exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 18. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
This work, Safety is Key [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
