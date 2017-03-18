A Soldier from 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, unrolls the command wire for an M18A1 claymore before detonation during mine training exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 18. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
This work, Roll It Out [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
