Soldiers assigned to 122 Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade detonates a series of M18A1 claymore mines during a training exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 18. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 18:57
|Photo ID:
|3240198
|VIRIN:
|170318-A-TD846-0002
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|471.81 KB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fire In The Hole [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT