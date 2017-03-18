An instructor demonstrates correct placement of the charging pin on an M18A1 claymore mine during a training exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 18. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 18:57 Photo ID: 3240207 VIRIN: 170318-A-TD846-6667 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.74 MB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charging Pin Placement [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.