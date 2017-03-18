(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurry Awaiting

    Hurry Awaiting

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Soldier assigned to 122 Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade waits patiently during safety brief at an M18A1 claymore mine during a training exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 18. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 18:57
    Photo ID: 3240200
    VIRIN: 170318-A-TD846-6629
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurry Awaiting [Image 1 of 10], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Training Exercise
    Readiness
    122 Aviation Support Battalion
    M18A1 Claymore Mine

