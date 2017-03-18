Hurry Awaiting

A Soldier assigned to 122 Aviation Support Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade waits patiently during safety brief at an M18A1 claymore mine during a training exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 18. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

