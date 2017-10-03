‘Fitness Fun Day’ brings together community partners

Pfc. Luis Gomez, a motor transport operator assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, motivates 5th grade students during an event at Leilehua High School in Wahiawa, Hawaii on March 10, 2017. Gomez, along with more than 20 Soldiers from 2-27th Inf. Regt., provided invaluable assistance during the annual Fitness Fun Day at several fitness stations on the football field. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

