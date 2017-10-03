Sgt. Desiderio Bennett (green belt) and Pfc. Joshua Arthur, both motor transport operators assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, demonstrate the “huli chicken” with 5th grade students at Leilehua High School in Wahiawa, Hawaii on March 10, 2017. More than 20 soldiers assigned to 2-27th Inf. Regt., provided invaluable assistance during the annual Fitness Fun Day at several fitness stations on the football field. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 19:30 Photo ID: 3238416 VIRIN: 170310-A-EL056-006 Resolution: 5272x3505 Size: 2.3 MB Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Fitness Fun Day’ brings together community partners [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.