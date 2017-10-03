David Bell, a physical education teacher from Solomon Elementary School, gives instruction on a proper push-up as Spc. Shaquille King, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, demonstrates at Leilehua High School in Wahiawa, Hawaii on March 10, 2017. Spc. Kenneth Franco, also assigned to 2-27th Inf. Regt. provided assistance during the push-up event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Date Taken: 03.10.2017
Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US
This work, 'Fitness Fun Day' brings together community partners [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.