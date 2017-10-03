(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Fitness Fun Day’ brings together community partners [Image 4 of 7]

    ‘Fitness Fun Day’ brings together community partners

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    David Bell, a physical education teacher from Solomon Elementary School, gives instruction on a proper push-up as Spc. Shaquille King, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, demonstrates at Leilehua High School in Wahiawa, Hawaii on March 10, 2017. Spc. Kenneth Franco, also assigned to 2-27th Inf. Regt. provided assistance during the push-up event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 19:30
    Photo ID: 3238412
    VIRIN: 170310-A-EL056-004
    Resolution: 5308x3529
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Fitness Fun Day’ brings together community partners [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ‘Fitness Fun Day’ brings together community partners

    25th Infantry Division

