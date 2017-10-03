‘Fitness Fun Day’ brings together community partners

Pfc. Matthew Small, a motor transport operator assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, resets the bend and reach marker before a 5th grade student reaches at Leilehua High School in Wahiawa, Hawaii on March 10, 2017. The Soldiers participated in the annual Fitness Fun Day by providing assistance at several fitness stations on the football field. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

